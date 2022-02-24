What Dani Garcia Wants You To Know About Spanish Cuisine - Exclusive

Chef Dani Garcia may have restaurants all around Madrid, London, and Doha, and a new spot called Casa Dani in New York City, but his native Andalusia is always on his mind. It's the massive semi-autonomous southern region of Spain known for centuries of history, gorgeous beaches, craggy mountains, and of course some amazing foods. The Andalusian influence can be tasted in many of the dishes Garcia offers in his varied restaurants, with flavors from greater Spain playing a huge role as well.

For Garcia, he hopes adding these influences allows people to have a richer understanding of the country's regional flavors. Because, while he appreciates that Spanish food is celebrated all around the globe, the chef isn't sure his native cuisine is getting its full due appreciation. In a recent exclusive Mashed interview, Garcia was asked what he wished more people in America — and around the world — knew about authentic Spanish cooking, and what is perhaps commonly misunderstood about it.

"I don't think there's a misperception of what Spanish cuisine is, because it's tapas, rice dishes, etc.," he said. "But it's always been seen in an informal way. There are so many products in Spain that are super premium and that deserve a restaurant with a little more elegant tone than eating cheap tapas." Garcia, who has earned three Michelin stars, certainly knows a thing or two about premium foods. And he's on a mission to spread his belief that "there are 'super products' that [are] totally great and, that is the Spain that we want people to know." Which, as he said, is exactly what he's done with his latest spot in New York City.