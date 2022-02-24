Blue Moon LightSky's New Flavor Tastes Like A Tropical Vacation

By now, everybody pretty much knows that Blue Moon is not a true craft beer, as they are actually a subsidiary of the Molson/Coors brewing behemoth. In fact, Blue Moon is so Coors-centric, it was first created at the Sandlot Brewery inside Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. Provenance aside, Blue Moon has quite a few fans, and in recent years it has been expanding its offerings with the hopes of attracting many more. One of the latest beers to join its lineup is LightSky, which, as its name suggests, is a light beer. The first LightSky, released in 2020, was citrus flavored. Now, per a corporate press release shared with Mashed, Blue Moon Brewing Company is introducing LightSky Tropic Wheat, a beer flavored with real bits of pineapple and orange peel.

LightSky Tropic Wheat is a beverage meant to appeal to calorie-conscious drinkers, as it has just 95 calories per can. At this point, it will be sold only in cans and is available in either 6-packs or 12-packs. To promote this beer, Blue Moon has also created a cute mini-fridge called the LightSky TropiCooler, and they are currently sponsoring a sweepstakes to win one of these coolers (complete with a 12-pack of the matching beer). The competition runs through March 10. You must, of course, be of legal drinking age to enter.