Blue Moon LightSky's New Flavor Tastes Like A Tropical Vacation
By now, everybody pretty much knows that Blue Moon is not a true craft beer, as they are actually a subsidiary of the Molson/Coors brewing behemoth. In fact, Blue Moon is so Coors-centric, it was first created at the Sandlot Brewery inside Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. Provenance aside, Blue Moon has quite a few fans, and in recent years it has been expanding its offerings with the hopes of attracting many more. One of the latest beers to join its lineup is LightSky, which, as its name suggests, is a light beer. The first LightSky, released in 2020, was citrus flavored. Now, per a corporate press release shared with Mashed, Blue Moon Brewing Company is introducing LightSky Tropic Wheat, a beer flavored with real bits of pineapple and orange peel.
LightSky Tropic Wheat is a beverage meant to appeal to calorie-conscious drinkers, as it has just 95 calories per can. At this point, it will be sold only in cans and is available in either 6-packs or 12-packs. To promote this beer, Blue Moon has also created a cute mini-fridge called the LightSky TropiCooler, and they are currently sponsoring a sweepstakes to win one of these coolers (complete with a 12-pack of the matching beer). The competition runs through March 10. You must, of course, be of legal drinking age to enter.
Light Sky Tropic Wheat has mixed reviews
Although LightSky Tropic Wheat beer will officially launch nationwide on February 24, it seems a number of people appear to have tried it already. This is a good thing since it's not often that we have so many reviews of a just-released product. So with the early verdict in, does this new beer really taste like the "tropical vacation" that the press release promises? Guess it depends on your travel agency.
According to Untappd, LightSky Tropic Wheat currently rates a so-so score of 3.37 out of 5 stars. Some drinkers like it, calling it "light and crisp with a bubblegum sweetness" and "a perfect crushable summer beer." Others, however, are less enthused, with one person describing it as "Not the greatest but also not the worst." Beer Advocate gave this beer a score of 79, or "okay," with one reviewer describing it as "lightly flavored, carbonated orange water" and another saying it's "kind of right in between a beer and a white claw" (make of that what you will). All in all, this new flavor of LightSky seems to be the beer version of a cheap, three-day package deal to the Caribbean rather than two weeks at a luxury resort in Tahiti. In a pinch, though, it'll probably do to provide you with some much-needed liquid sunshine.