Here's What Makes Krispy Kreme's Upcoming 'Dark Shop' Locations Different

Krispy Kreme has found some clever ways to get its signature donuts into the hands of customers over the years. Back in 2019, the company notoriously made headlines after a Minnesotan college student drove outside the state line to pick up Krispy Kreme donuts to resell in Minnesota after the chain shuttered its last location in the state in 2008, per CNN. Krispy Kreme told the student to stop selling their product without a license, but did end up agreeing to help the individual open up his own Krispy Kreme shop after he graduated, promising 500 dozen donuts to the student to help him build a business.

Krispy Kreme has now made the news again thanks to their edgy-sounding dark shops that are set to pop up across America and Mexico, per Food Business News. These locations operate as delivery points that simply hand off Krispy Kreme products, rather than making them in house, so don't expect any neon signs advertising fresh baked donuts. Instead, bakers plan to ship donuts and other pastries to these "dark shops" as a way to decrease overhead and bring in more profits. Thanks to this streamlining effort, Krispy Kreme intends to get donuts into the hands of even more customers.