A Recent Study Could Reveal A Potential Danger In Meal Kit Deliveries

Meal kit delivery services have spiked in popularity over the last few years. Many people turned to them during the coronavirus pandemic, when grocery stores were closed and there were food shortages aplenty. Now, despite the fact that many places have reopened, meal deliveries are still all the rage, thanks to how easy and convenient they are. You get all of the ingredients you need — plus easy-to-follow recipes — to whip up a homemade dinner without ever having to step foot outside of your house or brave grocery store checkout lines. According to Statista, the meal kit industry is expected to grow to sales of more than $13 billion in 2022. Progressive Grocer reports that 48% of Americans have tried a meal kit at least once in the past year.

Many of the most well-known meal kit delivery services — like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron — pride themselves on their fresh ingredients, healthy recipes, and options for all types of diets from plant-based to paleo. Some, like Daily Harvest, even claim to be completely organic. However, there may be a dark side to meal kits. A recent North Carolina State University study (via Food Safety News) revealed an alarming fact about the services — here's what to know before you order.