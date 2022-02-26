Why A Euphoria Star Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion Over A Sandwich

When shows like "Tiger King" become viral sensations, they can be enigmas because we don't know why everyone loves them. But when it comes to "Euphoria," it's pretty easy to see why it's so popular. For those who haven't seen the HBO Max series, "Euphoria" is a high school drama centered around 17-year-old Rue (played by Zendaya) who struggles with addiction "in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media" (via HBO). The show is suspenseful, dramatic, and at times heavy. It sounds like the kind of show someone might watch during a "Sunday scaries" spiral.

The show has become so popular that when people got asked who they were rooting for in the Super Bowl this year, the acceptable answers included Cassie or Maddy. Instead of being overshadowed by the big game, which overlapped with the show's air time, it actually hit a new series high of 5.1 million viewers, which was 45% above the season average and 20% higher than the previous week's total (via Variety). The size of "Euphoria"'s viewership almost doubled between Season 1 and Season 2 (via Insider). However, one of the series' stars drew a different kind of audience during a sandwich mishap involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).