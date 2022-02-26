Why A Euphoria Star Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion Over A Sandwich
When shows like "Tiger King" become viral sensations, they can be enigmas because we don't know why everyone loves them. But when it comes to "Euphoria," it's pretty easy to see why it's so popular. For those who haven't seen the HBO Max series, "Euphoria" is a high school drama centered around 17-year-old Rue (played by Zendaya) who struggles with addiction "in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media" (via HBO). The show is suspenseful, dramatic, and at times heavy. It sounds like the kind of show someone might watch during a "Sunday scaries" spiral.
The show has become so popular that when people got asked who they were rooting for in the Super Bowl this year, the acceptable answers included Cassie or Maddy. Instead of being overshadowed by the big game, which overlapped with the show's air time, it actually hit a new series high of 5.1 million viewers, which was 45% above the season average and 20% higher than the previous week's total (via Variety). The size of "Euphoria"'s viewership almost doubled between Season 1 and Season 2 (via Insider). However, one of the series' stars drew a different kind of audience during a sandwich mishap involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Angus Cloud was looking for a snack at NYFW
Accidentally stealing a sandwich definitely sounds like a Fezco move, but even though actor Angus Cloud speaks exactly like the character in real life, the "Euphoria" star told Glamour that the similarities end there. Nevertheless, it's hard not to picture his character reacting in the same way to this sandwich mishap with Megan Thee Stallion. According to People, when Cloud was attending New York Fashion Week, he was walking around, looking for snacks, and accidentally took a sandwich from the rapper's green room. He said when people informed him of his mistake, he apologized to Thee Stallion and even shared a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos with her in the front row at the show. Thank you, NYFW, for giving us an encounter we didn't know we needed.
Since he was casually munching on Cheetos at this elegant event, it might sound like Cloud is still adjusting to his newfound fame and the green-room sandwich etiquette that comes with it. When you find out that he got the Fezco role after being spotted on "the streets of Manhattan by a casting agent," his laid-back attitude about his notoriety might make more sense (via Glamour). Or maybe he just really enjoys Cheetos. Who knows? Even though this exchange had the potential to be awkward, it seems as if both parties brushed it off Fezco-style. So hopefully, we will have more Megan Thee Stallion and Angus Cloud content in the future.