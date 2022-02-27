Ex-Cop Helps 80-Year-Old Escape Flaming Truck In Daring Chick-Fil-A Rescue

Like any other company, Chick-fil-A has generated its fair share of news stories. Quite a few headlines are focused on the company's employees and the lengths they go to serve customers. They have a reputation for being "the most polite in the industry" (via Business Insider) and for good reason. Whether it's Chick-fil-A workers responding with "my pleasure" to customer requests or their policy of asking customers if they can "clear their tray" at the end of a meal, they practically drip courtesy. But they have also been known to go above and beyond in many ways that don't just involve food.

For instance, one Chick-fil-A employee braved oncoming traffic to deliver fries a customer forgot. And in an even wilder feat, the owner of an Alabama Chick-fil-A and his employees once helped people stranded in their cars during a snowstorm by allowing some to take cover in the restaurant and providing meals to those stuck on the interstate (via WBRC). Of course, some Chick-fil-A tales involve good deeds by folks who don't work there. In a recent example, it was apparently actually a customer's pleasure to save the day.