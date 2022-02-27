Dave Grohl Shares His BBQ Tips During 'Bucket List' Appearance On Hot Ones

Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters, former drummer of Nirvana, author, and now comedy-horror film actor and screenwriter, was the latest guest on "Hot Ones" — the web series in which famous folks are interviewed while nibbling on wings doused in hot sauce that become progressively spicier. The show, which is now on its 17th season, has featured dozens of celebrity guests. During the episode, host Sean Evans described the one-and-only Dave Grohl as "probably the most requested guest that we've ever had on the show" since Gordon Ramsay, who treated "Hot Ones" viewers to his tears. "I'm stoked, man! I've been waiting to do this for years," Grohl confirms (via YouTube). He was a long-time viewer, and when the drummer finally became a guest, he thought, "Yes! Bucket list, bam!" Viewers seemed stoked, too. One YouTube commenter declared Grohl "one of the coolest guys on the planet" while another thought Evans "glow[ed] at the presence of Dave."

Throughout the interview, Grohl and Evans chat about "Studio 666," the new movie starring the Foo Fighters, his opinions on the greatest drummers of all time, some of the most memorable gigs of his career, and more — all while munching on hot wings and swigging cocktails made with Crown Royal and Coke. Perhaps not shockingly to most viewers, the beloved, down-to-earth, humorous musician dominated the battle of the hot sauces, barely flinching or breaking a sweat. In one exchange, he talks about his fondness for barbecue and the importance of keeping things unsophisticated.