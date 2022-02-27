Keebler Introduces 6-Inch Fudge-Dipped Bunny For Easter
Spring doesn't just mean warmer weather, although, for some, that's a huge perk of the changing seasons. But when the flowers start blooming and birds begin chirping is also around the time that stores start stocking Easter goodies. Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies, and pastel-colored treats are a major part of grocery store's Spring offerings.
This year in celebration of the holiday, Keebler is introducing 6-inch, fudge-dipped bunny cookies. The brand, owned by the Kellogg company, is known for its various cookie and cracker products and is expanding its product line with this seasonal sweet.
Easter is a lucrative time for companies, as WalletHub projected in 2021 that shoppers would spend $3 billion on Easter candy alone, and a whopping $21.6 billion on Easter items overall. With numbers this big, it's not surprising Keebler has created a new product for the holiday. Here's everything you need to know about new Keebler cookies.
Keebler's Bunny Cookie will be available for a limited time only
According to Brand Eating, the Easter-themed cookie from Keebler will be available nationwide for a limited time during the 2022 Spring-Easter season. It was not immediately apparent when the product would hit shelves, however, at Target, Easter products usually start arriving shortly after Valentine's Day (Via Romper).
The Easter treat is a 6-inch tall, bunny-shaped shortbread cookie dipped in the familiar Keebler Chocolate Fudge. The product is made with the same shortbread used in Keebler's 'Fudge Stripe' cookies, with the only difference being the shape of the shortbread. You can purchase the package containing one large cookie weighing 2.5 ounces for $4.99.
According to The Sweet Foodie, a popular Instagram account that provides "junk food reviews," the bunny cookie tastes "sort of like cardboard" and is on the dry side. The account gave the product a 5/10 rating, however, the original fudge cookies are often a winner for customers, with Amazon reviews coming in at a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Some newer Keebler cookies are also doing well, for example, the limited-edition Keebler's Fudge Stripes flavor that supports a great cause, deemed "Celebration Cake," is getting rave reviews on Instagram.