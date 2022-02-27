Keebler Introduces 6-Inch Fudge-Dipped Bunny For Easter

Spring doesn't just mean warmer weather, although, for some, that's a huge perk of the changing seasons. But when the flowers start blooming and birds begin chirping is also around the time that stores start stocking Easter goodies. Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies, and pastel-colored treats are a major part of grocery store's Spring offerings.

This year in celebration of the holiday, Keebler is introducing 6-inch, fudge-dipped bunny cookies. The brand, owned by the Kellogg company, is known for its various cookie and cracker products and is expanding its product line with this seasonal sweet.

Easter is a lucrative time for companies, as WalletHub projected in 2021 that shoppers would spend $3 billion on Easter candy alone, and a whopping $21.6 billion on Easter items overall. With numbers this big, it's not surprising Keebler has created a new product for the holiday. Here's everything you need to know about new Keebler cookies.