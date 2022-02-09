Keebler's Newest Fudge Stripes Flavor Supports A Great Cause

In the imaginary universe where the Keebler Elves live and work, baking cookies in their magical ovens, there's no such thing as a broken supply chain. Unlike the real world, what Ernie the Elf and his crew have going in their favor is a labor supply that never quits. Ernie himself has been on the job every day since 1970, according to Ferrara, Keebler's parent company (via PR Newswire). And his crew members? Same. What's even more impressive is how busy they've been of late.

In addition to creating a new dunkable Fudge Stripes cookie and a Valentine's Day-themed Fudge Stripes cookie featuring strawberry-flavored shortbread cookies, Keebler has announced that it has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a special cause. The goal is to raise a quarter of a million dollars to help the Foundation grant the wishes of seriously ill children. But that's not the only way those elves will make children, and all cookie fans, a little happier. In connection with the Make-A-Wish Foundation's cause, Keebler has created its newest Fudge Stripes flavor, which is, itself, a cause for celebration.