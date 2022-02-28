Reddit Can't Believe This Receipt From A Las Vegas Starbucks

The amount you would pay for Starbucks' Iced Caramel Macchiato, cappuccino, or another one of the coffee chain's drinks can be influenced by where you buy it. For instance, according to The Spruce Eats, Starbucks drinkers in the United States pay far less than those in Germany or Norway. In fact, the site notes that the U.S. is one of the cheapest countries to be a Starbucks customer. And within the U.S. the article named New York City as "the most expensive location." A recent social media suggests that Starbucks fans in Sin City might also take a hit to their wallets, at least at one location. The Reddit community can't get over how much a Starbucks order for sandwiches and coffee cost some poor soul.

The original Reddit poster wrote, "I thought the prices were bad in my store.. Then I see this [receipt] from a coworker in my stores gc. Vegas btw." The receipt shows the individual purchased three bacon and gouda sandwiches, each costing $7.99, along with three drinks: a venti latte for $7.99 and two cups of Brewed Pike Place coffee that cost a combined $13.98. The total bill was $49.79, including tax. In other words, it cost about one Ulysses S. Grant or half a Benjamin Franklin. Yikes! Why so expensive? Reddit has some thoughts.