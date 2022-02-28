Jamie Oliver Reveals How To Get Roast Potatoes 'Crispy And Delicious' Every Time

Every good recipe begins with the right blend of ingredients and when it comes to the type of potato to use, Oliver recommends the Maris piper which he says is both "fluffy and starchy." But whatever potato you choose, parboiling them in salted water is a must, because as Oliver stresses — this is key to getting them fluffy. He also explains you want them just on the verge of becoming a mashed potato, but not quite. Oliver concedes this line is rather thin, so be on high alert.

When it comes time to roast the potatoes in the oven, the Naked Chef uses either olive oil, butter, or goose oil in his pans. He reveals that he is partial towards the dynamic duo of olive oil and butter, but at Christmas time, he prefers the goose oil because "it is so good." Oliver also shares he has a secret ingredient he adds to these potatoes — a little red wine vinegar. He claims this ingredient gives the potatoes a "subtle tang." There are other tart substitutes for red wine vinegar if you don't have any on hand.

His Instagram post on this recipe is raining hearts and has plenty of comments, with fans drooling over the potatoes. Perhaps after giving it a try, this will be your go-to potato recipe as well.