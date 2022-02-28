Russia Just Lost A Major 2022 Restaurant Ceremony
When the world woke up to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders gathered to discuss political and military strategies, people took to social media to express their disbelief, citizens from different countries volunteered to fight the war with Ukraine, and everyone did what they could to help the country. In an effort to condemn Russia's move, several prestigious sports organizations canceled their events in Russia as well.
The UEFA moved its Champions League Final from Russia to Paris and Formula One canceled its annual Russian Grand Prix held in Sochi's Olympic Park after racing champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen spoke out against racing in Russia (via Reuters). Sporting events aside, certain countries are taking a novel approach to show their support for Ukraine by banning Russian items. News18 reports that Americans and Canadians have called for a boycott of the famous Russian vodka. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario — a key importer of alcohol in the world — has even decided that it won't be selling Russian vodka anymore.
While some people are on the fence as to whether these little moves will have a significant impact, organizations around the world are continuing to boycott Russia in any way that they can. The latest hit to Russia comes from the news of another canceled event: The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards, previously scheduled to take place in Moscow this July, will no longer take place in the country (via Fine Dining Lovers).
The World's 50 Best Restaurants has moved its 2022 award ceremony from Russia to London
After an eight-year-long stint in London, The World's 50 Best Restaurants have held their annual award ceremonies in New York, Melbourne, Basque Country, and Singapore. Following a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the restrictions imposed on in-person events during the pandemic, the award ceremony returned in 2021 with Antwerp in Flanders as its chosen location.
In November 2021, The World's 50 Best Restaurants announced that the 2022 award ceremony was going to be held in Moscow, as the city was awarded its first set of Michelin stars that year (via Fine Dining Lovers). 2021 also marked Russia's first Michelin Guide, with a total of nine Moscow restaurants on the list of which two were awarded two stars each. As a result, it only made sense for the organization to host its next ceremony in the growing culinary landscape of Russia.
In light of recent events, however, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has released a statement saying that it won't be going ahead with the plans and that the event has been relocated. "At this current time, we are planning on holding The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 in London in July," the organization announced on Instagram. The Michelin Guide has yet to make a statement as to whether or not the recent events will affect the stars awarded to Russian restaurants.