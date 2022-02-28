Russia Just Lost A Major 2022 Restaurant Ceremony

When the world woke up to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders gathered to discuss political and military strategies, people took to social media to express their disbelief, citizens from different countries volunteered to fight the war with Ukraine, and everyone did what they could to help the country. In an effort to condemn Russia's move, several prestigious sports organizations canceled their events in Russia as well.

The UEFA moved its Champions League Final from Russia to Paris and Formula One canceled its annual Russian Grand Prix held in Sochi's Olympic Park after racing champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen spoke out against racing in Russia (via Reuters). Sporting events aside, certain countries are taking a novel approach to show their support for Ukraine by banning Russian items. News18 reports that Americans and Canadians have called for a boycott of the famous Russian vodka. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario — a key importer of alcohol in the world — has even decided that it won't be selling Russian vodka anymore.

While some people are on the fence as to whether these little moves will have a significant impact, organizations around the world are continuing to boycott Russia in any way that they can. The latest hit to Russia comes from the news of another canceled event: The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards, previously scheduled to take place in Moscow this July, will no longer take place in the country (via Fine Dining Lovers).