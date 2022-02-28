Roy Rogers Resurrects Its Beer Battered Cod Sandwich For A Limited Time

If you're a seafood lover who simply can't get enough of crispy battered fish, whether it's nestled between buns for a sandwich or plated up alongside fries for a hearty meal of fish and chips, you may want to stop by a Roy Rogers location to try their new limited-time offering.

According to Chewboom, the fast food restaurant chain is bringing back their Beer Battered Cod Sandwich, which was purportedly a hit among fans. Roy Rogers Restaurants proclaims that the fish sandwich has returned to the menu "just in time for Lent," referencing the fact that Catholics are encouraged to forego meat on Fridays during the season. Mark Jenkins, senior director of marketing for the chain, commented that "we worked hard to find a delicious flavor profile to distinguish our latest limited-time offering and are confident it will be a hit both with full-time fish lovers and those abstaining from eating meat during this holiday season."

Whether you're looking to cut back on your meat consumption or you just enjoy a crispy fish sandwich, the chain's offering is only available until April 4, so you'll want to grab one within the next month if you're interested in testing it out.