Here's Why There's No Truck For The Winner Of Guy Fieri's Tournament Of Champions Season 3

The third edition of "Tournament of Champions" has kicked off. But while Brooke Williamson was presented with a RAM 1500 truck after being named as the winner of season one, the show's third installment features no such prize.

During an interview with Parade, Guy Fieri spoke of the absence of the wheeled award, saying that while there will be no RAM truck, or any truck for that matter, there will be a desirable prize. In fact, there will be a massive cash prize given to the winner of season three — and not just that. Said cash prize will be much higher than both the price of a 2022 RAM 1500, which has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $35,900, and the award given during the Food Network's series' second season of "Tournament of Champions," which the Pioneer Woman revealed was $25,000 cash.

As for why the prize has changed, Fieri explained just that to Parade.