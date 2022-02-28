Costco Shoppers Are Marveling At This Massive Liquor Haul

By now, most people are undoubtedly aware that Costco is the place to go when you need massive quantities of something at a good price – from giant cases of toilet paper to giant tubs of macaroni and cheese and multi-pound packs of bacon, the discount warehouse superstore has you covered. What may be less well known is that Costco is the leading alcohol retailer in the world, with alcohol revenues of $5.5 billion in 2020, according to VinePair. Out of Costco's 572 stores in the United States, 458 stores are licensed to sell beer, 448 stores are licensed to sell wine, and 317 stores have licenses to sell liquor, reports Shanken News Daily.

All this means that bulk orders of alcohol, including liquor, at Costco is something that probably happens on a fairly regular basis, and hardly something of note. Yet a recent liquor haul at a Costco in Surprise, Arizona was suitably large enough that it did catch the eye of a fellow shopper, who snapped the photo proof to post on Reddit under the Costco subreddit with the caption, "My Kind of Party!"