Instagram Is Swooning Over Michael Symon's Adorable Video Of His Granddaughter

Everyone knows the internet really was made for watching videos of puppies, kittens, and babies. So it's not a surprise that Instagram users fell in love when celebrity chef Michael Symon shared a video on his page of his adorable granddaughter, Emmy. In the video — which he captioned, "Definitely not precious ... lol .. wait for it!.." — the toddler is outside bundled up in winter clothing and walking across a log like a tiny tightrope walker when she slips off. Undeterred, she gets back on and holds onto an upright limb, which suddenly cracks and she falls again. Amid giggles, she says, "I did it," to which an off-camera voice (possibly Symon's) replies, chuckling, "You sure did." Emmy then mentions that it "didn't break" all the way, and twists it off. The voice approving says, "That's a good stick."

If you listen closely enough, you might hear hearts melting in the comments about the adorable little girl. Many posted heart emojis and compliments, including, "Ooh, so cute," "Sweet girl," "Too precious," and "Adorbs." Award-winning chef Josh Capon also loved the video, exclaiming, "Too cute!" One user pointed out that she seemed unphased, noting, "No tears though!" Another called her "resilient." Quite a few viewers cheered her on. "Way to go, Emmy," one user applauded. Another commented, "Good try." User @50fabdam remarked, "It's just making her tough." The board was filled with laughing emojis as well, with user @happyhens2021 declaring, "You just made [my] Monday morning."