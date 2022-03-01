Starbucks Just Teased A New Flavor And The Internet Can't Stop Guessing
Starbucks has a long history of rolling out new flavors based on the season or customer demand. The company's website currently shows off some of the café chain's latest creations, including the Pistachio Latte, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, or the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. While these new flavors have the potential to refresh the menu, Starbucks didn't stop there.
In a recent tweet, Starbucks said, "Vanilla's alter ego is coming," and followers immediately started guessing as to what the new flavor might be. One user responded with "So like ... Dark Vanilla? There's White Chocolate which could possibly be considered 'Chocolate's alter ego', so ... intriguing of course," to which Starbucks said, "You're getting warmer..." Another tweet guessed "It's a new syrup called toasted vanilla!" while another asked, "Could it be the sticky toffee pudding latte I have been wishing for?" One longer reply even read, "So its like Vanilla times 10? We getting a new shakin drink maybe????"
While the initial tweet drew a ton of attention, the excitement spilled over to other social media platforms and kept the conversation going.
Excitement over a new kind of vanilla
Instagram had some choice guesses when it came to Starbucks' latest drink announcement. The cafe chain posted a photo in honor of the announcement alongside the caption, "Shaking up everything you thought you knew about vanilla. (US & Canada)." Followers jumped into the conversation and started replying with, "everyone is saying toasted vanilla. Not sure how to feel about it??" and "guys it's obviously gonna be french vanilla lol."
Many wanted butterscotch drinks to make a comeback and chimed in with gems like, "Can I just have butterscotch back?" and "PLEASE BRING BACK SMOKED BUTTERSCOTCH." Another guessed, "Shaken Vanilla espresso?" while another said, "Maybe it is spiced vanilla." No matter what, it looks like you can expect Starbucks to whip out a new take on vanilla sometime in North America in the near future. Most comments believe the drink should feature a toasted vanilla flavor, but Starbucks fans need to wait and see what the café chain truly has in store.