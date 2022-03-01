Starbucks Just Teased A New Flavor And The Internet Can't Stop Guessing

Starbucks has a long history of rolling out new flavors based on the season or customer demand. The company's website currently shows off some of the café chain's latest creations, including the Pistachio Latte, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, or the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. While these new flavors have the potential to refresh the menu, Starbucks didn't stop there.

In a recent tweet, Starbucks said, "Vanilla's alter ego is coming," and followers immediately started guessing as to what the new flavor might be. One user responded with "So like ... Dark Vanilla? There's White Chocolate which could possibly be considered 'Chocolate's alter ego', so ... intriguing of course," to which Starbucks said, "You're getting warmer..." Another tweet guessed "It's a new syrup called toasted vanilla!" while another asked, "Could it be the sticky toffee pudding latte I have been wishing for?" One longer reply even read, "So its like Vanilla times 10? We getting a new shakin drink maybe????"

While the initial tweet drew a ton of attention, the excitement spilled over to other social media platforms and kept the conversation going.