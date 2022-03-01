The Easiest Meal To Cook While Traveling, According To Padma Lakshmi

Even if you're not traveling, there's a major benefit to cooking your baked potato in a microwave. It's much quicker to make a baked potato in the microwave than in the oven, but make sure you leave the aluminum foil off the potato when using the microwave! Start by washing your baked potato and dry the potato completely so it doesn't steam instead of "bake."

Then, use a fork to poke holes all over your potato and start your microwave. Baked potatoes usually take about seven minutes in the microwave, and you want to turn your potato over halfway through cooking. Once the seven minutes are up, check on your potato, and if it's still hard, keep microwaving it in shorter increments, like 30 seconds to a minute, until it's soft. Let your baked potato rest in the microwave for a few minutes, then add your seasonings and toppings.

Potatoes aren't the only surprising food you can cook in the microwave. Other things you didn't know you could cook in a microwave include bacon and peanut brittle. And if you need a microwave dessert to go with your baked potato, try this easy snickerdoodle mug cake recipe.