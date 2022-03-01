Reba McEntire's Post-Concert Snack Has Fans Laughing

Country musician Reba McEntire is undoubtedly a food enthusiast. The singer announced in 2021 that she's working on her new restaurant, Reba's Place, a "combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store" that is set to launch in Atoka, Oklahoma this year. According to the restaurant's website, guests will be able to dine in a 100-year-old Masonic Temple while listening to live musicians and sampling dishes such as chicken fried steak, street tacos, pinto beans, cornbread, and more.

In terms of McEntire's personal food preferences, she loves feasting on a hamburger, a glass of strawberry malt, and some fries (via Taste of Country). She also doesn't say no to a comforting bowl of green and pinto beans, turkey meat, and corn with Mexican cornbread on the side. As she told Parade, "I love that, and if you put a little fried potatoes in there and a big old glass of iced tea, I'm a happy camper."

There's another dish that she absolutely loves. In fact, the musician recently proclaimed on Twitter her love for the dish after finishing a concert.