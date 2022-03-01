Giada De Laurentiis' 'Secret Weapon' For Better Charcuterie Boards

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to break out a picnic blanket and enjoy the beginning of springtime outside with your family and friends. And what could be better for a picnic than a gorgeous charcuterie board to graze from? If you're looking for inspiration for the perfect picnic spread, Giada De Laurentiis recently posted a photo on Instagram of a board filled with toasted bread, green olives, meats, a soft cheese, and a bright orange condiment that makes the whole photo pop.

De Laurentiis says that this condiment, a jar of mostarda, is the "secret weapon for making every charcuterie board next level." Although this might look like a sweet jam, mostarda actually has a bit of a kick. In her Instagram post, De Laurentiis included a link to buy a jar of Dario Cecchini mostarda from her blog Giadzy, which describes the condiment as "sweet, salty, and savory."

According to The Spruce Eats, mostarda is an Italian condiment that's "basically a spicy relish or chutney." It's typically made from fresh or dried fruit along with spices and syrup. The Spruce Eats reports that what makes mostarda different from other condiments is the inclusion of mustard powder or mustard seeds. The mostarda that De Laurentiis recommends is made from red peppers and chili peppers. Although mustard isn't in the ingredients list, the peppers likely add a strong flavor.