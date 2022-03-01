This Reddit Post Has Chick-Fil-A Fans Venting About Fry Problems

What makes a waffle fry perfect? The thinness and golden color, the crunchy sound it makes when you bite into it, or the pillowy white potato filling hiding inside perhaps? Considering that the Chick-fil-A website claims waffle fries are the most ordered item on its menu — beating the likes of chicken nuggets, hash browns, and chicken sandwiches — you'd think Chick-fil-A has got making and serving waffle fries down to an exact science. But some Reddit users might say otherwise. The chain's fries have been a pain point for more people than you might expect.

Fans have had a problem with Chick-fil-A waffle fries turning soggy during delivery. A poll from March 2021 that asked if people had this experience showed 299 out of 1,340 Redditors answering with an unambiguous yes compared to just 153 nos. For another 212 voters, the answer was "Sometimes yes sometimes no." "Waffle fries lose their heat way too quickly. And at room temperature, they taste like cardboard," wrote a disgruntled customer.

Now, Reddit is frustrated with Chick-fil-A over what they consider underfilled fry boxes. The seemingly unamused DrLoomis131 shared an image of the larger large fries order, sarcastically pointing out that the boxes weren't filled to the top. A fellow user suggested this was hardly a one-off issue: "This is almost a regular occurrence now. It's annoying for sure." LarryBirdsGrandpa said they quit buying fries. A look at the Chick-fil-A subreddit reveals that this isn't the first time patrons have expressed frustration over the matter.