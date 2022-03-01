Costco Fans Are So Excited To Grab Its New Citrus Trees

Even if the snow still covers the ground, many people are longing for April showers to bring May flowers. At some Costco warehouses, a sign that spring is around the corner has arrived. In a post shared by Instagram's @Costco_doesitagain, a collection of citrus trees were seen as the fan page confirmed a price of $28.99 per tree.

Looking at several of the Instagram comments, people were wondering if their local warehouse would be blooming with all that bright citrus. Although _bella.luv_56 said, "[They're] in my Costco in CALIFORNIA," alba0019 said, "Definitely not in MN right now." Still, the majority of responses expressed excitement for the product's addition. From wanting to purchase one as a gift to the idea that spring is coming, the glee of seeing plants back in the warehouses is a welcomed sight. And, despite some comments questioning the hows, wheres, and whats associated with planting a citrus tree, it seems many people are thrilled with the possibility of being able to pluck fresh citrus from their backyard or patio.