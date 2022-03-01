Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Try This St. Patrick's Day Themed Ice Cream

With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, major retailers like Aldi are starting to prepare for the festivities. According to Food Network, Aldi has special products available for a limited time, such as its St. Patrick's Day cheese collections that will be sold from March 2 for $3.99 each. Foodies can also find sweet treats, including the Lofthouse St. Patrick's Day Frosted Sugar Cookies for $2.89 and the Bake Shop Irish Cream Cheesecake for $4.99, among other products.

There's even special ice cream available for those who'd like to sample a slightly different treat. And, as new products continue to be added to shelves, shoppers have begun posting pictures of the dessert on social media. For example, popular Instagram account Aldi All the Time spotted two themed flavors on the shelves, much to the excited of other fans. The caption read, "St. Patrick's Day ... One of my favorite holidays is coming and I need allllll the food & beverages. Definitely grabbed both of these to try."