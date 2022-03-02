Aldi Shoppers Are Relating To This Hilarious Reddit Post

The Reddit thread, posted in the r/aldi forum, features a video with the caption, "When I just need a couple things and forgot to bring a bag." The meme below depicts a beaver precariously traversing over wet and rocky terrain with what appears to be a carrot in its mouth and a head of lettuce or cabbage in its front paws (yes, beavers have paws in the front and webbed feet in the back, because we know you were wondering). The beaver looks to be having a bit of trouble carrying the load and even drops an item along the way, but don't worry, he never gives up.

Redditors commented on just how relatable the beaver is, with one writing, "This is me each time I go to Aldi... I only need 'one' thing...." while another succinctly chimed in, "Me IRL." A creative user even wrote a haiku about the similar experience of failing to remember to bring a quarter for the Aldi cart: "When I forgot my/Quarter and tell myself that/I don't need a cart."

One Reddit user encouraged shoppers who forget their reusable bags to cough up the dough for an Aldi bag, writing, "You can never get one or a couple things at Aldi. Also just get a bag to buy to use if you do that and then just tell them to add the bag to your total. Cute post. So true." And we agree, this is a cute, and very relatable, post.