Why TikTok Is Furious About DoorDash's New Cash Policy

DoorDash has been pushing their Cash On Delivery option. In it, customers can — wait for it — pay in cash when the food is delivered. The driver will be informed that the order is a Cash on Delivery order and have the option to accept it or not without it impacting their rates. If they accept it, the money they earn from it will be deducted from what DoorDash owes them. In theory, it should work.

One TikToker was very unimpressed by the system though. In a video uploaded four days ago, Alex Serves Tea relays how one driver told them that this way of payment increases the chances of drivers getting mugged. The allegations went further, stating that the only reason for this change was to keep restaurants on the platform that would otherwise leave due to DoorDash not paying them. As of writing, this has been viewed 31K times.

A final issue raised was that drivers would also have to carry extra money in case a customer insists on change. While DoorDasher does have an option to select the "Issue Collecting Cash Payment" option in the app, it does rather defeat the purpose of paying cash as the payment will be made electronically. In the best case, though, worries are that the delivery riders will once more be trundling around in the middle of the night with money on them.