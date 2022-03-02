This Reddit 'Survey' Reveals Which Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Is Most Popular

Chick-fil-A is one of the most-loved fast-casual restaurants in the United States. According to QSR Magazine, as of 2021, Chick-fil-A was the third highest-grossing restaurant in the fast-food or fast-casual industry, landing behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, respectively. The company earned more than $12 billion in sales that year, and though it used to be more popular in the South, it now has over 2,400 locations all over the country.

The chain specializes in all kinds of chicken, from crispy tenders to grilled chicken sandwiches. The restaurant occasionally creates special edition sandwiches, such as the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, and they have several salads available for those looking for a healthier option. And back in 2019, Chick-fil-A made waves when it released its macaroni and cheese, which has remained on the menu ever since.

Still, two of the main menu items include the traditional chicken sandwich and the spicy chicken sandwich — and Reddit recently debated over which option reigns supreme.