This Reddit 'Survey' Reveals Which Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Is Most Popular
Chick-fil-A is one of the most-loved fast-casual restaurants in the United States. According to QSR Magazine, as of 2021, Chick-fil-A was the third highest-grossing restaurant in the fast-food or fast-casual industry, landing behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, respectively. The company earned more than $12 billion in sales that year, and though it used to be more popular in the South, it now has over 2,400 locations all over the country.
The chain specializes in all kinds of chicken, from crispy tenders to grilled chicken sandwiches. The restaurant occasionally creates special edition sandwiches, such as the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, and they have several salads available for those looking for a healthier option. And back in 2019, Chick-fil-A made waves when it released its macaroni and cheese, which has remained on the menu ever since.
Still, two of the main menu items include the traditional chicken sandwich and the spicy chicken sandwich — and Reddit recently debated over which option reigns supreme.
Reddit fans seem to prefer one sandwich over the other
On February 28, a Reddit user posted a survey asking people to either upvote for the traditional Chick-fil-A sandwich or comment for the spicy sandwich. This means that whichever sandwich garnered more interaction was essentially the more popular choice. As of the end of the business day on March 1, there were 160 votes, with 83% having upvoted. So, the traditional sandwich had earned roughly 130 votes. Meanwhile, there were only 39 comments favoring the spicy option, which means that Chick-fil-A's traditional sandwich was the unofficial winner.
Still, spicy fans made a case for themselves in the comments, with one user writing, "Once you go spicy deluxe, you can't go back," and another person adding that the spice "adds nice flavor."
One user argued that an upvote is easier than a comment, which makes people more likely to vote for traditional and could skew the voting process. Still, after 24 hours of voting, it was clear the traditional was the favored Chick-fil-A sandwich among Redditors.