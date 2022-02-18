Chick-Fil-A's Returning Sandwich Is A Barbecue Lover's Dream

Whether its breaded and stuffed in a sandwich, fried as nuggets or tenders, or simply grilled, chicken is obviously the main attraction at Chik-Fil-A. But unlike other restaurants, Chik-Fil-A's poultry offerings are surprisingly humble. No crazy flavors, nothing breaded in Doritos, no radically "hip" commercials showing off their sandwiches — the company prefers to let its chicken do the talking. But as this returning item shows, that doesn't mean Chik-Fil-A is afraid to explore new flavors every now and then.

Having last appeared in 2019, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is making a return to the Chick-fil-A menus this winter, according to Chew Boom. The sandwich consists of a grilled, marinated chicken breast, brown sugar-and-pepper bacon, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and Smokehouse BBQ sauce on a toasted "sweet yeast bun." This take on a BBQ chicken sandwich is actually the brainchild of Chik-Fil-A chef Christy Cook and restaurateur Ford Fry (yes, those are their real names) back in 2015 before being introduced nationwide in 2017 (via Chik-Fil-A). According to Cook, people loved the Smokehouse BBQ sauce to the point they wanted to purchase little cups of it, alongside strips of the sandwich's special peppered bacon.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is only available for a limited time, so if you want to see what this sandwich is really like, you may want to get a move on.