Why Banning Russian Alcohol Might Not Accomplish Much

History has shown that the obvious side effects of war aside, food and drinks are often the first to find themselves in the middle of the crossfire, albeit for different reasons. Germany during World War I banned its citizens from eating sausages because they played a far more important role in the making of German Zeppelin airships (via Business Standard). The British government imposed a ban on the import of bananas during the Second World War because the fruit needed to travel in refrigerated ships that were more useful put to work in the war effort instead (via Atlas Obscura).

While the circumstances may be different from an ongoing world war right now, a consumable product has once again found itself the casualty of war. In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the hashtag "Russian Vodka" has been trending on Twitter, and the growing sentiment is that all Russian vodka should be banned from the U.S. and Canada (via News18). While it may seem like a call to action demanded by netizens to show their support of Ukraine and condemn Russia, it turns out that several states in the U.S. have, in fact, ordered a ban on the sale of Russian liquor, including Russian vodka (via The Washington Post). Though a noble move, some, however, say that banning Russian alcohol won't really accomplish much outside of acting as a symbolic gesture.