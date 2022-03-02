Starbucks Fans Can't Wait To Get Their Hands On This Glass Tumbler

Fellow Redditors jumped into the thread, and asked, "Is there a launch tomorrow? (I no longer work here but am curious hehe) Very pretty though, I love the colors. Good catch!" and "Oooh it's so pretty! Is that glass? Are you saying I'll be able to buy this at Starbucks tomorrow?" The thread's author confirmed that the cup is made of glass, sparking a ton of excited replies. Others jumped in with takes like, "I NEED IT! I set up my store's sirens eye tonight and we got zero new cups," and "If it's glass, I'm going to explode. I hate plastic reusable sippy cups but glass ones have me in chokehold."

Another Redditor familiar with the wide world of Starbucks collectible tumblers noted, "My heart! Thank you for the response! Makes me sad most won't be able to lay hands on these, thanks to the scalpers. Glad you got to take this treasure home OP." It also looks like some locations aren't selling the tumblers, as indicated through replies like, "My store did not get this glass in California." It's only a matter of time before shoppers know if this particular tumbler rises in value, but we can bet there's one TikTok Karen who collects Starbucks mugs that will, somehow, get her hands on this one!