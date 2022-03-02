Instagram Is Having Fun With Michael Symon's Selfie Confession

We all know how impressive our favorite celebrity chefs are in the kitchen, but many of them are just as talented outside of the culinary world. For example, homemaking queen Martha Stewart's unique hidden talent involves stacking wine glasses, while "Spring Baking Championship" judge Duff Goldman has a rock star background playing the bass guitar. As for Food Network star Michael Symon ... well, we're not quite sure what his secret talent is. However, we do know that it's not trimming his own facial hair, as the chef confessed he was seriously lacking in barber skills in a recent post on his Instagram page.

"Mental note...you are a chef, not a barber," the 52-year-old said in the caption of a selfie photo, in which the state of his facial hair served as proof to his claim. "I would of been better trimming my beard with a chefs knife," he added along with the laughing, crying, and disguised-face emojis.