Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Oatmeal Breakfast Hack

Of all the breakfast options out there — from fluffy Belgian waffles to creamy avocado toast — oatmeal is hardly the trendiest choice. You might associate it with the cardboard canister of Quaker Oats your grandma always had in the cupboard, or maybe the bowl of porridge your dad ate every morning. But oatmeal has recently made a bit of a comeback thanks to social media (hello, overnight oats!) and is often touted as one of the healthiest breakfast dishes. According to Healthline, oats are among the best whole grains you can eat. Plus, oatmeal contains a hearty helping of carbs, protein, and fiber, along with antioxidants and vitamins that can reduce blood pressure, regulate appetite, and more.

There are plenty of ways to spruce up your average bowl of oatmeal, whether you mix in brown sugar and raisins for a sweet treat or go the savory route with herbs and cheese. If you're looking for a way to boost the nutritional content of your oats, actress Jennifer Aniston has a secret trick. She shared her hack for the best oatmeal in an interview with Elle — and it's surprisingly easy.