Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Oatmeal Breakfast Hack
Of all the breakfast options out there — from fluffy Belgian waffles to creamy avocado toast — oatmeal is hardly the trendiest choice. You might associate it with the cardboard canister of Quaker Oats your grandma always had in the cupboard, or maybe the bowl of porridge your dad ate every morning. But oatmeal has recently made a bit of a comeback thanks to social media (hello, overnight oats!) and is often touted as one of the healthiest breakfast dishes. According to Healthline, oats are among the best whole grains you can eat. Plus, oatmeal contains a hearty helping of carbs, protein, and fiber, along with antioxidants and vitamins that can reduce blood pressure, regulate appetite, and more.
There are plenty of ways to spruce up your average bowl of oatmeal, whether you mix in brown sugar and raisins for a sweet treat or go the savory route with herbs and cheese. If you're looking for a way to boost the nutritional content of your oats, actress Jennifer Aniston has a secret trick. She shared her hack for the best oatmeal in an interview with Elle — and it's surprisingly easy.
Aniston adds egg whites to her oatmeal
A standard 1-cup serving of oatmeal contains about 5 grams of protein, per Everyday Health. But if you want to pack even more of a satiating punch into your daily breakfast, Jennifer Aniston recommends adding one secret ingredient: egg whites. "Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious," the actress revealed to Elle. She said that her then-husband Justin Theroux taught her the trick as a way to get more protein in her diet.
Aniston isn't the only one to add egg whites to oatmeal — plenty of other food lovers swear by it. Eating Bird Food recommends whisking in egg whites right at the end if you're preparing your oatmeal on the stove. The blogger says it makes the oats more voluminous and filling. If you're worried about the egg whites altering the taste of your oatmeal, The Clean Eating Couple assures readers that you can't taste them at all. Even better? The egg whites can add 10 to 20 grams of protein, depending on how much you use.