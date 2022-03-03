What Makes Friendly's Newest Location So Different

In a time where even fast-food restaurants try to be sleek and modern, Friendly's seems to be one of the few places that embrace the charm of an old-school ice cream parlor. Having first opened back in the 1930s during the worst times of the Great Depression, by brothers Prestley and Curtis Blake (via Friendly's timeline), the chain has dedicated itself to being a friendly neighborhood restaurant and ice cream shop. Whether you're buying its ice cream from the grocery store freezer aisle or enjoying a Fribble in one of the booths at your local store, Friendly's certainly tries to live up to its slogan: "Where ice cream makes the meal."

While the chain has seen better days as of late, having filed for bankruptcy in 2020 (via Business Insider) before being picked up by Amici Partners Group (via Mass Live), Friendly's is branching out with a new location in Westfield, Massachusetts. Ice cream and Fribble lovers will rejoice at this news — but there's one thing that separates the new eatery from the rest.