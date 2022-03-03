Why TikTok Is Hating On A 'Lazy' Olive Garden DoorDash Order

If you're like millions of other Americans, who spend an eye-popping amount on takeout each year, you've probably ordered in at some point in your life. It's the easiest way to get tasty food without having to dress up and dine out. And with the ongoing pandemic, contactless delivery has become more common, giving those who prefer to keep their distance from others a chance to get restaurant food without any close interaction.

It doesn't appear that Americans' affinity for takeout will go away any time soon: A study from last spring showed that 79% of diners plan to continue their pandemic ordering habits in the future. Plus, as the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, delivery apps are becoming a more popular way of ordering food. Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub are just a few options, with the most common choice depending where you're located. Though it's nobody's place to judge how and from where you order your food, when one TikTok user posted a recent video detailing her delivery order, users pointed out that it might have been easier to simply walk to the restaurant and pick up the food — considering the place was right across the street.