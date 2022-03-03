Chef Dani Garcia Explains The Inspiration For His New Restaurant - Exclusive

Chef Dani Garcia loves bringing the unique flavors of his native Spain to diners around the world. And when those tastes have his own original, often unexpected twists, it's an even greater thrill — also helping him to nab an impressive three Michelin stars along the way. So, anyone that manages to grab a spot at Garcia's new 160-seat restaurant in Manhattan, simply called Casa Dani, can count on some pretty amazing eats. During a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, Garcia was asked what the inspiration is behind the menu, to which he said, "At Casa Dani, we focus on what we would like people to know about Spain that they don't know."

Asked for specific examples, Garcia turned first to fish. "On the one hand, tuna. [I] live in Spain in the best tuna fishing area, 120 kilometers from my house, where the best almadraba tuna is caught. This is something that many people outside Spain probably don't know about, and it was something we wanted to transmit. Then there is also the issue of rice, [there is a] perception of a type of paella that is not realistic in comparison to the real paella, the socorrat type, [made with] more airy, thinner rice, where it's almost sautéed at the end, where it stays just right. We really wanted to show that part of the rice dishes."

And, of course, Garcia made sure his new menu includes classic dishes that always please diners and leave them wanting to come back for more.