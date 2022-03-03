Popeyes Had A Special Treat For The Mardi Gras Clean-Up Crew

People associate a variety of foods with Mardi Gras. According to Delish, revelers have celebrated with Shrimp Po' Boys, beignets, jambalaya, and fried catfish. And while Popeyes' delicious fried chicken sandwiches can easily fit into the festivities, these creations probably don't immediately spring to mind when you imagine party beads, ornate floats, and a seemingly-endless street party. But Popeyes aimed to change all of that by celebrating a very important part of the annual event in New Orleans: the Mardi Gras clean-up team.

In a recent YouTube video, a worker claimed that the March 1 festivities resulted in "five miles of trash" that stretched across the street and noted that the clean-up team is the last official crew of Mardi Gras to walk the streets. Well, Popeyes decided to honor these workers by handing out fried chicken sandwiches to the late-night employees who ensured the roads would be trash-free by the morning.