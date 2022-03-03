Growing A Mullet Could Win You A Year's Worth Of Free Beer. Here's How

When it comes to scoring free beer, you have a few options at your disposal. You could help a friend move and get them to buy you a beer, although maybe just buying it yourself without having to move heavy furniture would be easier. Other options include getting accredited as a beer judge and rating homebrews in competitions, or you can try dating a local bartender who perhaps will give you free beer (per Men's Journal). If these not-so-great ideas fail, you could decide to grow out a mullet in hopes that Natural Light takes note and offers you free beer for a year.

Food & Wine reports that Natural Light has relaunched its flagship beer that first graced shelves back in 1977. Some people may consider this a cheap beer brand that they'd never drink, but others will rally for this brew — and on social media to boot.

The company is celebrating the time period that gave birth to this unforgettable beer with an equally unforgettable haircut with a giveaway. Fans 21 and older that get a mullet, or already have one, can post their picture to social media to enter a sweepstakes in which Natural Ice states via Twitter "Get a mullet and we'll cover the cost of the haircut AND send you beer for every month you keep it going this year."