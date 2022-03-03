The Worst Brand Of Soy Sauce According To 29% Of People

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you grew up eating home-cooked Asian meals, it's possible that your first experience of soy sauce was in those little plastic packets that come with every Japanese or Chinese takeout order. You may have given little thought to the brand, perhaps believing that all soy sauce is just soy sauce.

Other diners, however, may know their shoyu from their tamari and their ponzu — and have plenty of opinions about how Brand X stacks up against Brand Y. Unsurprisingly, if you ask a chef what brand of soy sauce they prefer, they're likely to come out with something that's not only hard to source but is also pretty darn pricey — that's just chefs being chefs. If you ask a fashion designer what brand of undies to buy, after all, they're not likely to recommend Fruit of the Loom or Hanes. In order to get a feel for how some of the more standard soy sauces stack up, Mashed turned to its standard person-on-the-street — or rather, person-on-the-internet — poll, gathering the opinions of 605 people who couldn't all have been chefs. (Could they? We didn't think to ask.)