Only 4% Of People Think This Is The Best Brand Of Ketchup

What do burgers, sandwiches, salads, and chicken nuggets all have in common? They all taste better with the addition of a condiment or two (at least, to some people). Whether it's a dollop of relish on a hot dog or a cup of ranch for dunking your fries into, there's no denying that a condiment can instantly add more flavor and sauciness to a meal. One of the most popular in the U.S. is ketchup. A survey by Instacart revealed that it's the number-one condiment Americans would eat for the rest of time if they had to pick just one. It makes sense, given how many uses there are for the tomato-based spread, from squirting it on a cheeseburger to stirring it into other sauces.

Not all ketchup is created equally, however. Mashed polled more than 600 Americans to determine the best ketchup brands you can buy at the grocery store. While Heinz — which has been around for more than 100 years — was the clear winner, other brands still have their share of loyal customers. Here's which one just 4% of people say is their favorite ketchup.