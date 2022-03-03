A Customer Allegedly Found Glass In A Trader Joe's Product And Reddit Wants An Explanation

As the thread went on, more users pointed out the dangers of glass in food. If you ingest glass, u/LadyNimbus pointed out, it's possible that it could cut your throat or your intestines, causing internal bleeding. There are even more dangers associated with swallowing glass, according to Verywell Health: It can cut the thin walls of the esophagus, cause an infection in the cavity between your lungs, or injure your stomach or GI tract. Needless to say, it's a scary situation.

Users like u/ttttori speculated that recent quality control issues at many stores may have to do with understaffed factories due to pandemic disruptions. U.K.-based RQA Group, a consultancy specializing in food safety and product recall, issued a 2021 report that analyzed survey results of 50 food safety managers who discussed the pandemic's impact on food safety. While 25% of participants admitted their companies had experienced a product incident or recall during the pandemic, 49% of participants did not feel the pandemic had impacted food safety. Moreover, 34% canceled food safety training. The report seems to suggest the pandemic certainly may have affected quality control and food safety in the industry.

If you have the unfortunate experience of finding glass or another foreign object in your food, MetroUK has some suggestions for what to do: Leave the product as intact as possible to preserve the evidence of the incident. Also, take photographs to have as a backup, have the purchase receipt on hand, and contact the store to report the incident. Ideally, this will help protect others from possible contaminants.