You Can Win A Year's Worth Of Miller Lite. Here's How To Enter

In August 2021, Miller Lite collaborated with rapper J Balvin for a multi-event promotional campaign known as "¡Es Jose Time!" (a riff on the well-known "It's Miller time!" slogan). Under this partnership, the singer, whose real name is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, has been lending his convivial, casual vibe to the light beer (via PR Newswire). "Whether he is J Balvin on stage or Jose with his friends, there is no one more authentic and true to themselves than Jose," noted the Vice President of the Miller Family of Brands, Sofia Colucci.

The 2021 campaign included a sweepstakes in which a few lucky contestants from across the country were awarded limited edition Miller Lite cans featuring Balvin's "signature lightning bolt and neon aesthetic," an immersive "takeover" of a traditional bodega, during which Balvin joined some unsuspecting local shoppers for a pint, as well as a late December campaign called "Closed for Miller Time" that offered beer buyers a rebate for purchases in advance of New Year's Eve (with the goal of offering a New Year's Eve respite to local beer retailers). Oh, and while they were at it, Miller Lite also donated a nice chunk of its revenues from the partnership, to Accion Opportunity Fund, a not-for-profit advancing racial, gender, and economic justice.

The next phase of the collaboration continues with another sweepstakes opportunity — this time to win a year's worth of Miller Lite in those aforementioned cans. If you'd like to enter, here's how.