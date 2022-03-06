Andrew Zimmern Has Strong Feelings About The McDonald's Vs. Culver's Debate

Zimmern's Twitter followers, like Watts' fans, seem uninclined to debate the relative merits of Culver's vs. Mickey D's. As one person says of Culver's, "It's better than In-N-Out! (and I love In-N-Out)," while another notes that "Culver's is more fresh and has more wholesome ingredients than mcdonalds." Some Twitter users, however, are amused by Zimmern's fervent defense of Culver's. One sympathizer feels, "The passion here is validated and important," but someone else tells Zimmern "You might be a bit too heavily invested in this brotha!" Hmm, ya think?

It appears, however, that there's a dark incident in Zimmern's past that may cast some doubt upon his qualifications to render a verdict should there ever be a frozen dessert war. As one person tells the "Bizarre Foods" star, "you did call Culver's 'ice cream' on Hot Ones." For shame! As a man who launched his food career in the Midwest, Zimmern really should have known better.

No matter your own personal preference for ice cream vs frozen custard, McDonald's undoubtedly wins in the area of market penetration since Culver's is still a more or less regional chain. Still, one thing you can always say about Culver's is, you'll never need to download an app to find out whether it's got custard on the menu.