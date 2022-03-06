Martha Stewart Shows Off Gorgeous Multi-Orange Dessert

When it comes to all matters domestic, Martha Stewart always does things just a bit better than we mere mortals can, which is why she's the OG domestic diva and always will be. Take a recent desert pic she posted on Instagram - just the minimal amount of info she provides in the caption encapsulates all that is Martha. She describes how, on a recent trip to California, she was gifted with a package containing "citrus of many kinds." Hmm, how many kinds of citrus are there? Most of us probably run to nothing more than lemons, limes, and oranges in our fruit bins, with maybe a grapefruit or some clementines if we're really into boosting our vitamin C intake. Not so Stewart, as her package contained, among other things, "seven types of oranges."

So what did Martha Stewart do with seven different orange varieties? She created a dessert she describes as "so fresh so utterly delicious" by supreming, then plating them – attractively, of course – and adding a few caramelized blood orange slices for decoration. (Whether the blood oranges were among the seven varieties or constituted an eighth, she doesn't say.) She then most likely served this delightful dish to some very impressed guests. Needless to say, her Instagram followers are appropriately awed by Stewart's awesome orange-wrangling skills.