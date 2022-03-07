Redditors Accused A Chestnut-Loving Costco Shopper Of Being A Squirrel

In the chestnut-loving Redditor's defense, they explain that "raw chestnut is a seasonal food," and that they were just stocking up on the item for the rest of the year. Others couldn't help but find this amusing. "Would you say you're squirreling them away," wondered one user. Others accuse the shopper of being the person buying obscene amounts of fruit in those confusing math problems. Comments included, "Ok so YOU'RE the person all those math problems were about..." and, "just need a person that buys a lot of watermelons now." Another Redditor joked, "You're the reason why we need limits at Costco."

Some Redditors were more curious. Wondering what could have led the shopper to stock up on that many boxes, one user asks what the chestnuts taste like. The original poster responded, "They're kind of a humble little snack. If you like the texture of mealy baked potatoes and the flavor of sweet potatoes." Another commenter wondered if buying a pallet instead would have gotten them a better deal. "No volume discounts until you buy a truck load," the shopper answered.

Jokes aside, the chestnut "squirrel" seems to have heartwarmingly inspired a fellow chestnut-loving Costco shopper. "I bought two boxes on my last Costco run, and I felt self conscious! I'll think of you next time as I bravely buy 3 boxes," they wrote.