What This Season's Top Chef Contestants All Have In Common

"Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio reflected on the fact that the show started filming 16 years ago, and has therefore inspired a whole generation of aspiring chefs. "A lot of these chefs in their late twenties have been watching us for 18 seasons and it's kind of neat," Colicchio told The Daily Beast. "It feels like the combination of the contestants and the show itself, that we've matured. And it's become a real rite of passage for the chefs to come on the show."

Watching "Top Chef" for years has contestants pumped up for their appearances. A trailer for the season opens with voiceovers from various chefs. One states, "'Top Chef' has been a dream, and I'm about to take over," while another chimes in, "I feel like I belong here. I'm ready." Contestant Jo Chan spoke with Out Smart Magazine, remembering setting her sights on landing a spot on the show at an early age. "When I was growing up and wanting to become a chef, 'Top Chef' was at the height of its popularity," Chan told the magazine. "I remember watching early seasons and setting the benchmark of being chosen to compete as a goal."