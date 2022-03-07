This Is The Wine At The Center Of Heather Dubrow's Latest RHOC Dinner Party
Though wine is a frequent guest star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," it's usually just a supporting character to whatever drama the cast has going on that particular week. However, in a recent episode that featured a last-minute dinner party at cast member Heather Dubrow's home, one particular wine became the star of the show when a cast member couldn't get over how incredible it was.
As Bravo TV reported, there were a few different options flowing throughout the dinner, including of course some champagne. Given that Dubrow's dedication to bubbly is so intense that she installed a full champagne wall in her home as well as a champagne doorbell in her enviable closet (via YouTube), you may assume it was a certain bottle of bubbly that had her guests raving. Instead, it was a bottle of red wine.
Cast member Dr. Jennifer Armstrong was particularly enthralled by what Dubrow had selected to serve at her dinner party, and commented a handful of times that the wine was "fantastic" and "very good." As 24/7 News Around the World reported, Dubrow dished on her podcast the party wasn't portrayed accurately, and that Armstrong hadn't had as much to drink until far later in the party, contrary to what was implied in the episode — it really was just great wine.
About the buzzworthy wine
Whether you're looking to source a special bottle for your next "The Real Housewives of Orange County" marathon binge-watching session, want a great red to sip with your girlfriends during your next girls' night, or are planning a Heather Dubrow-worthy dinner party yourself, you may want to know exactly what bottle of red wine Dr. Jennifer Armstrong was raving about during the recent episode. Luckily, the buzz about the "very, very good" wine seemed to have reached Dubrow herself, and she took to her Instagram stories with the answer.
As Bravo TV shared, the wine in question was a 2013 Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon from Bello Family Vineyards. Dubrow didn't stray too far from home with the selection – Bello Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery in Napa Valley, California. And, according to the website, the patriarch of the family, Michael Bello, was particularly inspired to produce an incredible Cabernet Sauvignon. It seems Dubrow landed on the vineyard's star offering with her selection.
As the winery explained in a blog post about the particular wine Dubrow served, 2013 was a particularly outstanding year in terms of the weather, and the "favorable ripening conditions translated to exceptional flavor development and phenomenal wine quality." Those looking to show off their knowledge when serving up the red wine may also be interested in knowing that the wine is a blend of primarily Cabernet Sauvignon grapes with a small percentage of Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, aged in new French oak barrels.