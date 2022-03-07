This Is The Wine At The Center Of Heather Dubrow's Latest RHOC Dinner Party

Though wine is a frequent guest star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," it's usually just a supporting character to whatever drama the cast has going on that particular week. However, in a recent episode that featured a last-minute dinner party at cast member Heather Dubrow's home, one particular wine became the star of the show when a cast member couldn't get over how incredible it was.

As Bravo TV reported, there were a few different options flowing throughout the dinner, including of course some champagne. Given that Dubrow's dedication to bubbly is so intense that she installed a full champagne wall in her home as well as a champagne doorbell in her enviable closet (via YouTube), you may assume it was a certain bottle of bubbly that had her guests raving. Instead, it was a bottle of red wine.

Cast member Dr. Jennifer Armstrong was particularly enthralled by what Dubrow had selected to serve at her dinner party, and commented a handful of times that the wine was "fantastic" and "very good." As 24/7 News Around the World reported, Dubrow dished on her podcast the party wasn't portrayed accurately, and that Armstrong hadn't had as much to drink until far later in the party, contrary to what was implied in the episode — it really was just great wine.