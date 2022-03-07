Zoe Kravitz Prepared For The Batman By Drinking Milk In An Unusual Way

Zoë Kravitz doesn't skimp when it comes to preparing for roles. To get (and stay) in the mindset for her role as Catwoman in the just-released "The Batman," she went fully feline and drank milk straight from the bowl.

The revelation about her prep methods came to light during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, according to People. The television host said to Kravitz, "If I was cast as Catwoman ... I would study cats, I would drink milk out of a bowl." She immediately copped to doing just that, saying, "I'm method, dude!" This, of course, refers to "method acting," in which thespians use personal experiences to draw on for their performances. She drank like a cat, therefore she is more able to channel a cat!

Fallon didn't seem to fully believe that Kravitz actually went that far to achieve Catwoman-like skills, but the actress has since posted a pic to her Instagram account showing her, clad in a mask, hovering over a bowl of milk with droplets coming off of her fingers. Even former Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer commented on it with a series of emojis, so it must be legit.