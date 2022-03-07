This Throwback Photo Of Stanley Tucci Has Instagram Reeling

If you think Stanley Tucci is handsome now, just wait until you see his college throwback pic. Sharing on Instagram, Tucci writes, "This was just sent to me from a friend. C'est moi at university about 42 years ago. Ah, youth. Ah, hair." The image features a young Tucci with thick, dark hair and a generous mustache wearing a white undershirt-style tank top and pale blue jeans. Add some generous arm muscles and that classic Tucci smile and — swoon!

The backdrop to this throwback photo looks much like a rehearsal room as you can see what look like artistic performance posters with a double workout bar and perhaps a fallen shelf from a set design. And the college pic confirms what we already knew: That Tucci, who is listed as an alumni of the State of New York's Purchase College, where he studied at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts, is, and was, one handsome guy.