Andrew Zimmern's Rotisserie Chicken Video Has Instagram Drooling

If you eat meat, then there's a good chance that at some point you've picked up a grocery store rotisserie chicken when you needed to have an easy dinner on hand. In general, chicken is a popular food, with the average American eating nearly 98 pounds of it in 2020. Plus, it's usually pretty affordable; Costco only charges $5 for its rotisserie chicken, which has a cult-favorite status. Still, there's a difference in quality between store-bought rotisserie chicken, which is convenient and tasty but can sometimes be a little dry after sitting under the warming lamp all day, and freshly made rotisserie chicken.

Andrew Zimmern, the star of "Bizarre Foods," recently shared an Instagram video of some steadily roasting rotisserie chickens. The action clip shows several bronzed birds rotating on a spit, covered in what looks like a plentiful coating of spices. Viewed more than 24,000 times, it certainly seems to have made fans hungry.