Alex Guarnaschelli Has A Controversial Batman Opinion

The Batman film franchise has seen plenty of actors in its leading role. Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson compose the star-studded lineup, per Esquire. Oh, and Jason O'Mara and Will Arnett, if we count the animated movies. Naturally, all Batman fans have their favorite actor and era. West, Keaton, and Bale are consistently in the top three, regardless of whom you ask. The exact ranking of these three, however, is next to impossible to confirm. A Boston Globe survey chose Michael Keaton as the best Batman, as did Business Insider, while Variety and Shortlist chose Christian Bale as favorites.

Needless to say, fans sometimes get heated when Batman comes up. One Reddit thread racked up nearly 100 comments when one user asked who the best Batman was. Even our favorite Food Network stars get involved when the film franchise is mentioned. Recently, Guy Fieri posted a hilarious "The Batman" meme. And today, Alex Guarnaschelli joined the online discourse about the character.