The Entrepreneur Amanda Frietag Shouted Out For Women's History Month
March is Women's History Month, and some celebrities have been celebrating by sharing social media posts that shout out some of their favorite women, women-owned businesses, and female entrepreneurs. Take, for instance, Amanda Freitag. The "Chopped" judge, "Iron Chef" competitor, and frequent Food Network personality just headed to Instagram to give kudos to one of her favorite women-owned food businesses.
Freitag wanted to shine a light on Alison Cayne of Haven's Kitchen in New York City. Cayne's brand started out as the Haven's Kitchen Cooking School, which hosted cooking classes and tried to teach people how to get away from feeling like they have to follow a recipe exactly every time they cook. Now, the brand sells a line of sauces and flavor starters that come in easy-to-use squeeze pouches, with the aim of making it more exciting for people to cook at home, as well as reducing the packaging waste that comes with most jarred sauces.
Amanda Freitag shared a photo of the sauces
In her Instagram post, Freitag had only kind words for Cayne, the founder of Haven's Kitchen, saying she "is a superstar in New York City." Freitag went on to note, "I loved what she did at her original location ... She now makes & sells her delicious sauces across the country and I love having all of them in my fridge to sauce up any meal."
Freitag's photo shows quite the line up of sauces, from an Herby Chimi-Churri and Red Pepper Romesco to Golden Turmeric Tahini and a Zippy Chili Harissa. In another picture on the post, you can see Freitag pouring some of the brand's Tangy BBQ Sauce over roasted chicken. Fans on Instagram chimed in to say how much they like this brand of sauces. "I love the convenience of these," one said, while another shared, "I have been putting the Chimi-Churri on everything." Cayne herself also left a comment on Freitag's post. "Thank you so much, Chef!! Can't wait to cook with you and much appreciate the shout out," she said. "Thanks Ali for inspiring me!" Freitag responded, adding the hashtags #womenshistorymonth and #womensupportingwomen.